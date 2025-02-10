The Trump administration announced that deportation flights of illegal aliens from the United States to Venezuela would be resuming, with Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s Envoy for Special Missions, overseeing the first two flights.

“Repatriation flights to Venezuela have resumed, with Ambassador @RichardGrenell overseeing the first two flights,” White House account on X wrote in a post.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, the Venezuelan government has agreed to accept its deported Venezuelan nationals who have been living in the U.S. illegally.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that the Venezuelan government had also “agreed to supply the transportation back.”

“Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back,” Trump wrote. “We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back. Furthermore, record numbers of criminals are being removed from our Country, and the Border numbers are the strongest they have been since the First Term of the Trump Administration.”

Breitbart News also previously reported that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem canceled “last-minute amnesty extension to 600,000 economic” Venezuelan migrants. This came after former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas granted Temporary Protected Status to “two groups of 600,000 Venezuelans” in 2021 and 2023.

The status for the 2023 population will formally expire in April 2025. The status for the 2021 population will expire in September 2025. The migrants will lose their work permits and can be repatriated when their status expires.

In January, Mayorkas announced that he was extending “temporary amnesty for 850,000 illegal and quasi-legal economic migrants until 2026.”