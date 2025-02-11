A United States general has charged the military with racism for its recent decision to drop recruitment efforts at a prestigious black engineering event.

According to Military.com, the Army, along with other branches of the U.S. military, dropped partnering with the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) for recruitment efforts after a long-standing relationship.

“Until this week, Army Recruiting Command had a long-standing public partnership with the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, or BEYA, an annual conference that draws students, academics and professionals in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM,” noted the outlet.

“The event, which takes place in Baltimore, has historically been a key venue for the Pentagon to recruit talent, including awarding Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarships and pitching military service to rising engineers. Past BEYA events have included the Army chief of staff and the defense secretary,” it added.

One active-duty Army general called the recent split, “fucking racist.”

“It’s fucking racist,” the general told Military.com on condition of anonymity. “For the Army now, it’s ‘Blacks need not apply’ and it breaks my heart.”

Another Army recruiter called the event “one of the most talent-dense events we do.”

“Our footprint there has always been significant. We need the talent,” the recruiter said.

Madison Bonzo, a service spokesperson, said that the move stands in compliance with the recent order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Other recruiting events tied to racial, gender, or sexual identities will also likely be scrapped.

“In compliance with Department of Defense and Headquarters Department of the Army guidance, U.S. Army Recruiting Command will not participate in the upcoming BEYA event,” said Bonzo. “Service members and civilians are permitted to attend this event in an unofficial/personal capacity if they choose to do so.”

