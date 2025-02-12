President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday as he seeks to wind down the war between the nations.

Trump announced in a pair of Truth Social posts hours apart that he first talked with Putin and then Zelensky:

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects,” Trump wrote in the first post.

Trump said he and Putin spoke about the “benefit” America and Russia “will someday have in working together” before noting he and Putin share a desire to end the war.

“But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, ‘COMMON SENSE.’ We both believe very strongly in it,” Trump wrote.

Putin and Trump are directing their teams to begin negotiations at once.

“We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” he added.

Trump’s team includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Witkoff was instrumental in helping to strike a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel before Trump even took office.

Trump followed up with his second post after what he called a positive call with Zelensky.

He wrote:

The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!

Zelensky took to X to share that he “had a meaningful conversation with” Trump, where they discussed peace opportunities, among other subjects.

“No one wants peace more than Ukraine. Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done,” Zelenky wrote in part.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she spoke with Trump about the calls ahead of Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

“He told me to tell all of you they were very good calls, they were very positive, and the administration is wholeheartedly committed to a peace deal to end once and for all the Russia-Ukraine war,” Leavitt said. “More on that later.”