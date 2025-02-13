President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon emphasized during her confirmation hearing opening remarks that the federal government ultimately is impeding American students from accessing quality education.

“In many cases, our wounds are caused by the excessive consolidation of power in our federal education establishment. So what’s the remedy? Fund education freedom, not government-run systems. Listen to parents, not politicians,” McMahon told the Senate HELP Committee on Thursday. “Build up careers, not college debt. Empower states, not special interests. Invest in teachers, not Washington bureaucrats. If confirmed as secretary, I will work with Congress to reorient the department toward helping educators, not controlling them.”

McMahon said her experience as co-founder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), leader of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term, and her service on the Connecticut Board of Education and as member of the Board of Trustees at Sacred Heart University has taught her to “put parents, teachers, and students — not bureaucracy — first.”

“Outstanding teachers are tired of political ideology in their curriculum and red tape on their desks,” she said. “And that’s why school choice is a growing movement across the nation. It offers teachers and parents an alternative to classrooms that are micromanaged from Washington, DC.”

McMahon also called the U.S. education system a “system in decline” and pointed to the recently released Nation’s Report Card, which showed continued K-12 learning losses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m also a mother and a grandmother, and I joined millions of American parents who want better schools for our kids and grandkids. The legacy of our nation’s leadership and education is one that every person in this room embraces with pride,” she said. “Unfortunately, many Americans today are experiencing a system in decline. The latest scores from the Nation’s Report Card show achievement in K-12 math and reading at their lowest level in years.”

“More than two-thirds of public colleges are beset by violent crime on campuses every year. And most tragically, student suicide rates have dramatically increased over the last two decades,” she continued. “We can do better. We can do better for the elementary and junior high school student by teaching basic reading and mathematics, for the college freshmen facing censorship or antisemitism on campus, and for parents and grandparents who worry that their children and grandchildren are no longer taught American values and true history.”

McMahon further stated that she would like to emphasize “more post-secondary pathways, career aligned programs, apprenticeships, and on-the-job learning and jobs in tech, skill trades and healthcare for non-college degree holders,” as well as transparent information about costs and workforce demand for those who do attend college.

“And if I’m confirmed, the department will not stand idly by while Jewish students are attacked and discriminated against,” she continued.

“It’ll stop forcing schools to let boys and men into female sports and spaces and it will protect the rights of parents to direct the moral education of their children,” she said. “The opportunity for us these next four years is momentous. I look forward to working with the committee, our nation’s parents, teachers and students, and education leaders from all political perspectives to build a better future for every American learner.”

Ultimately, President Trump said wants to see the DOE abolished and more power sent back to states and communities, and he has quipped that he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.” The 45th and 47th president is expected to soon sign an executive order to dismantle the department, however, officially ending the DOE would take an act of Congress since it was Congress who created it 45 years ago under President Jimmy Carter.