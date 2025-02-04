Report: Donald Trump to Dismantle Department of Education with Executive Order 

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, two sources familiar with the plan told NBC News.

The report appears to confirm a report from the Wall Street Journal on Monday that indicated Trump administration officials were weighing executive actions to dismantle the department, a move that would likely place the education of children in the hands of the states.

Trump campaigned in 2024 on dismantling the agency, drawing the ire of Democrats.

“In total American society pours more than $1 trillion a year into public education systems but instead of being at the top of the list, we are literally right smack — guess what — at the bottom,” Trump previously said:

It is unclear how the executive order might work, but it appears only Congress has the authority to totally abolish the department.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) authored a bill last month to terminate the power of “unelected bureaucrats in Washington” to be “in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development.”

“States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students,” he added. “Schools should be accountable. Parents have the right to choose the most appropriate educational opportunity for their children, including home school, public school, or private school.”

Trump’s expected executive order will not be his first on the topic of education. He previously signed an order to expand school choice, which directs the Department of Education to release a plan within 60 days on how states can utilize federal funds to bolster school choice programs.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.