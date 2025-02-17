Activists Protest in D.C. Outside Capitol, Drag Effigy that Appears to Be of President Trump by a Noose

Activists are protesting outside of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on Presidents Day, claiming to stand against “executive overreach.”

“​​The #50501 protests were a decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies,” the movement’s website states.

“The idea—50 protests in 50 states on 1 day—was born on r/50501 and spread rapidly on social media,” it explains.

One of those protests is taking place in the nation’s capital. The event page has a series of sign suggestions for participants, including “Down with authoritarianism,” “Hands off our federal dollars,” “Bring back the federal watchdogs,” and “Musk – We don’t want our data in your AI machine!”

A press release on the event also shows that the protesters apparently believe that President Donald Trump is “systematically” dismantling guardrails that “ensure accountability across the branches of government.” Ironically, they made no mention of the countless examples of waste, fraud, and abuse — uncovered by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — that have been allowed to run rampant for decades, wasting billions upon billions of taxpayer dollars.

RELATED — LIVE: Hearing on USAID Wasteful Spending Discovered by DOGE…

The organizers continued:

We see elected officials shrinking from their responsibility to speak out, paralyzed by fear of losing their political opportunities. But amidst this, we are witnessing an unprecedented wave of unity. People from every background and every corner of this nation are coming together to demand accountability and to push back against the erosion of our rights.

However, they failed to identify which rights, exactly, they have lost in the last nearly four weeks.

Images and videos from the D.C. protest have emerged. One video, in particular, shows and individual dragging what appears to be an effigy of Trump across the lawn by a noose.

WATCH more below:

The protests come as leftists continue to flail over Trump and DOGE working to audit the federal government, uncovering many of the schemes of the left that have been able to run rampant for years — including the misuse of USAID funds — without any pressing political consequences.