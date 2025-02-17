Trump Exits ‘Beast’ to Share Moment with Supporters on Presidents Day

President Donald Trump exited his presidential limousine, known as “the Beast,” on Monday to wave to supporters who were gathered as his motorcade approached.

Trump exited the vehicle to cheers, as one woman could be heard excitedly repeating, “Oh, yes!” as the door opened. Trump sported his trademark red Make America Great Again hat and a white polo, which he traditionally wears when golfing.

The crowd erupted in chants of “USA!” as Trump pumped his fist before getting back into the Beast. The encouragement he received from the crowd was accompanied by a flood of Presidents Day wishes online Monday from prominent officials, led by Vice President JD Vance, who dubbed Trump “the GOAT,” or greatest of all time.

The president was in Mar-a-Lago on Monday after an iconic appearance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, where he paced the field ahead of the race riding in the Beast.

Trump addressed the drivers via radio while pacing the field.

“This is your favorite president, I’m a big fan, I’m really big fan of you people,” Trump said. “How you do this, I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe.”

“You’re talented people, and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun, and I’ll see you later,” he added.

Trump’s granddaughter, Carolina, who is Eric and Lara Trump’s daughter, stole the show as she rode with her grandfather.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Trump called the Daytona 500 “fantastic.”

“It’s great for the country. Our country is doing well again. And we have spirit — all over the world, there’s spirit again,” he said. “We brought it back, and it’s been less than four weeks. So, you’ll see what we do in — in a little period of time, it’s going to only get better. But this is very exciting.”

Trump’s visit to Daytona came just a week after he attended Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.