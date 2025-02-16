WATCH: Fans Cheer as Trump’s ‘Beast’ Limo Leads Drivers Around the Track at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump took a tour of the track in his famous “Beast” presidential limo, leading the ceremonial pace lap to kick off the Daytona 500 as the crowd cheered.

That wasn’t the first way Trump wowed the crowd in the stands on Sunday. He also directed Air Force One to fly over the track and stands before landing nearby to offload the heavily armored limo for the pace lap.

The Beast then rolled out onto the track:

As the limo motored around the track, the president delivered a radio message to the racers.

“This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan, I’m a really big fan of you people,” he told the drivers. “How you do this, I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people, and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

Trump also gave the starting command to kick off the first leg of the race:

This is not his first time at the race. Trump attended the 500 in 2020 during his first term in office, too. But he was not the first president to attend.

The first sitting president to attend the Daytona 500 was George W. Bush in 2004. Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush, attended in 1978, just before he took office as president. Thus far, no Democrats have attended the race.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston