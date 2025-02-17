President Donald Trump’s adorable granddaughter Carolina caught a ride with her grandpa in the presidential limo at Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The five-year-old was wearing a white dress with a rainbow on it and holding a “Make America Great Again” hat while smiling at the massive, cheering crowd through the window of the “Beast,” a video clip posted to the White House X account shows.

The heartwarming behind-the-scenes video was filmed by Carolina’s dad, Eric Trump.

President Trump, along with son Eric and grandchildren Luke and Carolina, made two ceremonial laps in the presidential limo around the Daytona International Speedway in Florida for 67th annual NASCAR Daytona 500.

As the limo motored around the track, the president delivered a radio message to the racers.

“This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan, I’m a really big fan of you people,” he told the drivers. “How you do this, I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people, and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

Before driving around the track, the 47th president directed Air Force One to fly over the track and stands before landing nearby to offload the heavily armored limo.

President Trump also walked hand in hand with Carolina to greet the NASCAR drivers on the speedway.

During an interview on a Fox Sports broadcast, Trump said the Daytona 500 is “fantastic.”

“It’s great for the country. Our country is doing well again and we have spirit all over the world. There’s spirit again — we brought it back. And it’s been less than four weeks. So, you’ll see what we do in a little period of time. It’s gonna only get better. But this is very exciting,” he said.

Trump attended the Daytona 500 in 2020 during his first term in office, too. At that race, Trump was given the honor of being grand marshal and gave drivers the command to start their engines.