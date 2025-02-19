A U.S. District Judge sparred with an attorney representing the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday over the use of pronouns pertaining to President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military.
U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes argued during the hearing that the Trump administration’s mandate for the military to stop using preferred gender pronouns has no effect on combat readiness.
“Any common sense rational human being understands that it doesn’t,” Judge Reyes told Justice Department attorney Jason C. Lynch.
Reyes, appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2023, pressed Lynch to find a commissioned military officer that would testify on how the use of preferred pronouns would hurt combat readiness. She even went as far as to call the Trump administration’s position “ridiculous.”
“A group of transgender service members and prospective service members sued to block Trump’s order last month banning transgender people from enlisting or serving in the military,” noted NBC News. “The order also directed the Defense Department to ‘end invented and identification-based pronoun usage.'”
In another exchange, Judge Reyes also argued the Trump administration’s order is “rampant with animus.”
“Rather than being based on any legitimate governmental purpose, the ban reflects animosity toward transgender people because of their transgender status,” she said.
Several transgender members of the military have vowed to fight the Trump administration all the way to the Supreme Court.
“When we are told we are not meeting military standards without any evidence, when the language of these executive orders and memos challenges our honor, it is extremely painful to hear – and also to be put in a position where we have to defend our existence and capabilities,” Bree Fram, an active-duty colonel in the US space force, recently told The Guardian.
“This is not a place where we expected to be after a decade of open service,” Fram added. “The ban makes me sad for myself and my transgender colleagues, and also concerned for America’s national security. We have thousands of transgender service members who have served openly and honorably, and their loss would leave a massive hole in our country’s military capabilities.”
