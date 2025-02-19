A U.S. District Judge sparred with an attorney representing the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday over the use of pronouns pertaining to President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military.

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes argued during the hearing that the Trump administration’s mandate for the military to stop using preferred gender pronouns has no effect on combat readiness.

“Any common sense rational human being understands that it doesn’t,” Judge Reyes told Justice Department attorney Jason C. Lynch.

Reyes, appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2023, pressed Lynch to find a commissioned military officer that would testify on how the use of preferred pronouns would hurt combat readiness. She even went as far as to call the Trump administration’s position “ridiculous.”

“A group of transgender service members and prospective service members sued to block Trump’s order last month banning transgender people from enlisting or serving in the military,” noted NBC News. “The order also directed the Defense Department to ‘end invented and identification-based pronoun usage.'”

In another exchange, Judge Reyes also argued the Trump administration’s order is “rampant with animus.”