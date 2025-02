Conservative politicians and pundits speak on the first day of activities of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2025 on Thursday, February 20.

Scheduled to speak on Thursday are Vice President JD Vance, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and more.

CPAC 2025 runs from February 19-22 in National Harbor, MD.