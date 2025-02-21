Exclusive—Sebastian Gorka: Biden Surveilled ISIS Leader in Somalia for Two Years But Didn’t Do Anything

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to the President and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council in the White House, revealed to Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Thursday that the Biden administration surveilled an ISIS leader in Somalia for nearly two years but did not do anything.

“The Biden administration was surveilling an ISIS leader in Somalia for almost two years, and we didn’t do anything to kill him,” Gorka told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News’ and Salem Podcast Network’s The Alex Marlow Show.

In contrast, less than weeks of being in office, President Donald Trump approved a strike that took out the leader and 13 other ISIS members.

The leader, Ahmed Maeleninine, was a key ISIS recruiter, financier, and external operations leader responsible for the deployment of jihadists into the United States and across Europe, according to U.S. Africa Command.

In the interview, Gorka shared unclassified behind-the-scenes details of the strike.

“I’m walking into the Oval Office with [National Security Adviser] Mike Waltz with an operational package for the President to sign off with his, you know, iconic Sharpie pen. So, he looks up from the Resolute Desk two weeks ago, and he says, ‘What do you mean the Biden administration was surveilling an ISIS leader in Somalia for almost two years, and we didn’t do anything kill him?'”

“And, you know, he gives us the ‘Go’ order. And literally, less than 30 hours later, I’m in the Situation Room underneath the West Wing,” he said.

Gorka said it was 9:48 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025. He was there with his team members, waiting for Waltz.

He said the bombs were on target, ready to be fired at 9:50 a.m. ET.

“We’re going — where’s Mike? Where’s the national security adviser? And he walks in 90 seconds before go time, he sits down, coming from another meeting, and we have these floor-to-ceiling TV screens in the Sit Room, and then suddenly we’re in an episode of 24,” he said. “Suddenly we’re in a Jason Bourne movie, and this cave complex starts exploding — and it’s not a movie, it’s not special effect.”

Gorka added: “President Trump, Mike Waltz is bringing justice to jihadis on the other side of the planet, and we’re watching it in real time.”

Gorka said the footage was quickly declassified within four hours and sent to Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“President Trump posts it, and there’s a viral tweet with the block letters: ‘You want to come after America, we will find you and we will kill you.’

“That’s an average day for me nowadays,” he said. “I pinch myself every day.”

