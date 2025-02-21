Sen. Tom Cotton Slams ‘Evil’ Gazan Culture, Backs Trump’s Gaza Policy

Gazan culture, as seen in the celebrations of murdered Israeli infants, is “evil,” according to Senator Tom Cotton, who backed President Donald Trump’s stance that Gaza can no longer be accepted as a Palestinian entity.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) issued a scathing condemnation of Palestinian society following a grotesque parade of coffins containing murdered Israeli children.

“It is sickening to watch Palestinians parade and celebrate with coffins of murdered Israeli infants,” declared Cotton, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chairman of the Senate GOP conference.

The scenes were reminiscent of past Palestinian celebrations following news of the October 7 massacre — the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history, which saw thousands of terrorists burst into Israel and gun down participants at an outdoor music festival while going door to door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

According to Cotton, the issue extends beyond the jihadist terrorist organization Hamas’ official leadership and is rooted in a broader cultural ideology that promotes violence and radicalism.

“The problem is far deeper than just those who are formal members of the *elected* Hamas government,” he stated. “The culture is evil.”

Sen. Cotton was echoing Fox News contributor Guy Benson’s outrage over the spectacle, which the latter insisted reflects an “absolutely cooked, evil culture.”

The Republican Senator then turned his criticism toward leftists supporting Palestinians over Israel, stating bluntly, “This is what you are supporting.”

Sen. Cotton also aligned with President Trump, who has called for a reassessment of Gaza’s status, saying, “When President Trump says we can no longer accept Gaza as a Palestinian entity, he’s right.”

On Thursday, Israelis mourned four hostages, including an elderly peace activist and two small children, after Hamas returned their bodies in locked coffins following a macabre display. Among them were Ariel Bibas, 5, and Kfir Bibas, 2, along with what was believed to be their mother, Shiri.

Israel later determined that the body was actually an anonymous Gazan, exposing the Islamic terrorist organization for breaching the handover agreement.

The fourth body was that of Oded Lifshitz, 84, who was abducted from his home on October 7 and later murdered in captivity. Lifshitz was a journalist, kibbutz leader, and peace activist who aided ill Palestinian children.

The event in Gaza saw throngs of Palestinian civilians — young and old alike — gathered and cheering as Hamas paraded the coffins of the murdered children who had been held in Gaza for over 500 days.

In response, many expressed outrage over the celebration of brutal terrorism, condemning the display as grotesque and inhumane.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan contrasted Gazan inaction to righteous Germans during the Nazi Holocaust, stating, “Not a single Gazan saved a single hostage.” He also backed Trump’s call for a long-term restructuring of Gaza.

Earlier this month, President Trump unveiled his vision for Gaza during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His plan calls for resettling Gaza’s population and rebuilding the strip into a thriving economic hub.

Israel has since announced a new department to oversee the voluntary relocation of Gaza residents to third countries, a move ordered by Defense Minister Israel Katz. The plan aligns with Trump’s approach, emphasizing regional solutions over past failed policies.

“I welcome President Trump’s bold initiative,” Katz stated, calling it an opportunity for Gaza residents to seek a better future while ensuring Israel’s security.

As Israel remains locked in conflict with Hamas following the October 7 massacre, Trump’s firm stance marks a significant shift in U.S. policy, setting the stage for a bold new strategy in the Middle East.