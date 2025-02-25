Chris Murphy to CNN’s Blitzer: You’re Reporting ‘Nonsense,’ Trump Is ‘Spinning Kremlin Propaganda’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told host Wolf Blitzer his network’s reporting was “nonsense” about President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s negotiations.

CNN correspondent Nick Paton Walsh said, “Look, I mean, it’s important to point out we don’t have full transparency as to what the White House says they’ve agreed to at this point. They reframed it to, as they described it to us yesterday, as a reconstruction deal for Ukraine, saying that the finalized draft yesterday that was sent didn’t contain the security guarantees that Ukraine wanted but had also taken out some of the thornier items that had been asked for them by the Trump administration, leaving some of those ugly details for later discussions.”

Blitzer said, “Senator, thanks so much for joining us. What’s your reaction, first of all, to this apparent deal between the Trump administration and Ukraine that would grant the U.S. access to its rare earth minerals in return for U.S. involvement in a reconstruction fund for Ukraine?”

Murphy said, “Well, Wolf, I have a lot of respect for your reporters, but this notion that we don’t know what Trump is doing is nonsense. Donald Trump has been very consistent for years. He does not want to support Ukraine’s bid for independence, and he and the people that work for him increasingly are literally just spinning Kremlin propaganda.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN