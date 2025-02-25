Exclusive — Rep. Ralph Norman: Musk Demanding to Know What Government Workers Did Last Week Is a ‘Valid Question’

It is not unreasonable for federal workers to explain what they have done over the last two weeks, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told Breitbart News Daily amid the leftist freakout over Elon Musk — heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — posing that very question.

Musk sparked another firestorm after announcing that federal workers would be required to explain what they got done last week.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk said on X. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Norman said this is a “valid question” and that when he arrived at the chambers to vote Monday night, reporters came up to him and asked what he got done last week.

“I said, I will be glad to name,” he said. “I was with my constituents. I was signing letters, I was speaking to a group, and I named, rattled off five things. I said, you want five more. I’ll be more than happy to do that.”

“And to get offended at that — and I think when I was on Fox yesterday morning, I said, you know, ask your single mom, who is working two jobs, if she can tell you what she did at the particular place she worked. Ask the hygienist, how many patients they see. Ask the airline pilot, how many flights did he take last week? Is it really this hard?” he asked.

“The Democrats are furious that they lost power, but the American people now understand,” he said, explaining that they now want the curtain pulled back on where their money went.

“And the fact that they really believe it’s their money,” he said of Democrats. “They don’t think it’s ours. They think government ought to run everything,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.