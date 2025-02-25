Polling proves that Elon Musk and his DOGE initiative are wildly popular with the public. An incredible 77 percent agree that “a full examination of all government expenditures is necessary.”

Seventy percent of voters agree that “government expenditures are filled with waste, fraud, and inefficiency.” That includes 58 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of Republicans, and 75 percent of Independents.

A full 69 percent “support the goal of cutting $1 trillion of government expenditures.”

A whopping 72 percent “support the existence of a U.S. government agency focused on efficiency initiatives” — which is DOGE.

When asked specifically about DOGE, 60 percent said “DOGE is helping make major cuts in government expenditures.”

When asked if America’s current level of debt (over $30 trillion) is unsustainable, 67 percent said yes. When asked if they favor reducing government spending over raising taxes, 83 percent said yes.

These numbers (and the ones below) come from a top pollster, the Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll,` who surveyed 2,443 registered voters on February 19 and 20.

So what do these incredible numbers tell us…?

First off, they tell us the legacy media are failing at their 24/7 fake news assault on DOGE as some kind of lunatic dismantling of the federal government headed by a wild man who doesn’t care what he cuts.

Secondly, it tells us that these town halls where former Trump voters are supposedly raging at Republican representatives over DOGE are pure astroturf theater.

Finally, it tells us that all this talk about Trump voters who already regret voting for Trump is yet another media-generated lie.

More good news…

In this particular poll, the Democrat Party has hit a record-low approval of 36 percent, while the Republican Party enjoys a 51 percent approval rating.

Trump’s job approval rating sits at a healthy 52 percent. Trump’s net favorability rating is 50 percent. His unfavorable rating is 43 percent. This puts him at a +7. Robert Kennedy Jr. is +9, JD Vance is +4, and Tulsi Gabbard is +3.

People who believe America is on the right track have jumped 14 points since last month to 42 percent.

Seventy percent want the government to make hiring decisions based on merit; 57 percent support tariffs; 54 percent believe those tariffs will get concessions from foreign countries; 61 percent support reciprocal tariffs — meaning we charge foreign countries that exact same tariff they charge us.

This all goes to show Democrats and their regime media allies have gotten nowhere and that President Trump has done an admirable job communicating and even teaching the public about his ideas and why he is doing things the way he is.

Trump’s ongoing plan to speak to the public basically every day through media appearances is working. The fake media cannot steal away the narrative when he and his team are constantly out there in constant communication with the American people.

Let’s close with my favorite number: 58 percent of those polled are “more satisfied with Trump’s job as president than Biden.”

