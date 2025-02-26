President Trump Trolls with AI Video of Vision for Gaza

President Donald Trump ruffled feathers after sharing an AI video of a potential future for war-torn Gaza, trolling the world with the video, showing resorts, Trump figurines, and money falling from the sky on the beach.

The video begins with individuals walking through the rubble in Gaza as words on the screen ask, “What’s next?” It then transforms into an oasis, with palm trees, skyscrapers, and a lively downtown.

The video appears to show an AI image of a man — likely Elon Musk — smiling on the beach while snacking on hummus. It then flashes to belly dancers with beards.

“Trump Gaza is finally here,” the tune blasts out.

Another scene shows a child walking down the street with a giant gold balloon of Trump’s head. One can then see a yacht sitting off the coast of the beach.

Kids can be seen jumping up and down on the beach as money falls from the sky, before the video switches to a building, reading, “Trump Gaza.” Another scene shows a massive gold statue of Trump and a store selling what appears to be gold Trump souvenirs.

Another scene shows AI images of Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu relaxing shirtless at a resort, sitting in beach chairs getting some sun.

“Trump Gaza, number one,” the song ends.

Predictably, the post trigged countless meltdowns from both sides of the aisle, but some users on social media made it clear they could see the obvious trolling.

“Trump Gaza is one of the most epic trolls I have seen to date,” one user on X wrote. “Every leftist is losing their minds, screaming and yelling about it. It’s really delicious to watch!”

“Trump is the master at trolling to get things accomplished,” another observed.

“I agree it is hilarious. And the most hilarious part about it is they don’t even realize it’s a troll,” another remarked.

Others, however — even those who support Trump — also made it clear they did not agree with the video.

This comes weeks after Trump announced his intention of rebuilding Gaza.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it. And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” he said. “Level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Trump said he envisioned “world people living there.”

“The world’s people. I think you’ll make that into an international, unbelievable place… And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world, will be there,” he said, adding that it could be “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“This could be something that could be so magnificent,” he added.