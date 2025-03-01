Exclusive — Lindsey Graham: I Don’t Know If Zelensky Has What It Takes to Make a Deal

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is doubtful that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has what it takes to make a deal and achieve peace, discussing his position during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

When asked about his public remarks — that perhaps Zelensky should resign — Graham said, “Nothing’s changed.”

The senator said he spoke to President Donald Trump, who was very unhappy with how things unfolded but had been upbeat prior to things going south. He recognized that Trump is going to get the best deal he can.

“People who sort of hate the war and hate Zelensky is not my audience, because I just disagree with you. I respect your opinion. I just disagree with you. People like me who believe that one thing does affect the other — that if you give Ukraine to Putin, there goes Taiwan, and Iran’s probably gonna break out to nuke because America is weak — here’s what I would say, say to that crowd, to my crowd: I don’t know if Zelensky is capable of doing a deal,” he said.

“He’s got such a chip on his shoulder he wants to lecture everybody all the time. He said, he asked JD, have you ever been to Ukraine? Well, I’ve been there nine freaking times. And yeah, I was offended,” Graham said, adding that he is not sure if Zelensky is capable of striking a deal.

“I don’t know if he has the mindset to realize all wars end it’s a give and take process. I don’t know. If he doesn’t change or somebody new doesn’t come, this deal will fall apart forever,” he warned.

Ultimately, Graham said, “The best thing can happen is to end this war in a fashion to deter future invasions, but also to establish a relationship with Russia that would give us some leverage that we don’t have against China.”

“I think that all makes sense to me,” the senator added.

