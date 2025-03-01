Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called for the United States to leave NATO in response to a Norwegian fuel company, Haltbakk Bunkers, deciding to stop refueling U.S. military ships.

“Europe doesn’t love us,” Lee wrote in a post on X. “Let’s leave NATO.”

Lee’s post came in response to another post that noted that the company, Haltbakk Bunkers, had “stopped refueling the U.S. Navy ships” and was reportedly urging other European countries to “follow suit.”

In a statement issued by Haltbakk Bunkers, the company explained that it would “no longer supply American military ships in Norway or those docking in Norwegian ports,” adding that the U.S. was “excluded based on their behaviour towards” Ukraine, according to the Daily Mail.

The decision from the fuel company comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked to leave the White House after he made several disrespectful comments during a meeting in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The United States is excluded based on their behaviour towards the Ukrainians,” the company said, according to the outlet.

The company also wrote, “No Fuel to Americans,” and encouraged other countries to “follow suit,” according to the outlet.

After the meeting between Zelensky and Trump, several European leaders posted messages of support on X, that they stood with Ukraine and Zelensky.

As Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton previously reported, during the meeting Zelensky “criticized European governments and previous U.S. administrations,” for having failed “to stop” Russian President Vladimir Putin “after he annexed and occupied Crimea in 2014.”

After Vance “called for ‘engaging in diplomacy’ as a ‘path to peace, the path to prosperity,” Zelensky went on to question “what kind of diplomacy” he was talking about.

“With respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance said after Zelensky had dismissed his idea of diplomacy. “Right now you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

During the conversation, Trump also corrected Zelensky when he implied that Ukraine had “been alone” in the war against Russia. Trump pointed out that the U.S. has supported Ukraine with military and monetary aid.

“You haven’t been alone,” Trump said to Zelensky. “We gave you, through [our] stupid president, $350 billion. We gave you military equipment … If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would’ve been over in two weeks.”

After the meeting, the White House confirmed that Zelensky had not signed the minerals deal, and that he had been asked to leave. Trump went on to write in a statement that “Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved,” and added that “he can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

In a post on X early Saturday morning, Zelensky expressed gratefulness to the U.S. “for all the support,” and continued on to state that he was “ready to sign the minerals agreement.”