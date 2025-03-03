Trump Set to Announce over $100 Billion Investment from Taiwanese Company

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump is set to announce another major private sector investment into the U.S. at the White House Monday, Breitbart News can confirm.
A Taiwanese chip manufacturer will invest over $100 billion in the United States, CNN’s Alayna Treene noted in a post on X. A White House official confirmed Treene’s report to Breitbart News.
The Wall Street Journal reports Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is making the investment over a four-year period:
The investment would be used to build out cutting-edge chip-making facilities. Such an expansion would advance a long-pursued U.S. goal to regrow the domestic semiconductor industry after manufacturing fled largely to Asian countries in recent decades.
Stargate “will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States and… very quickly, moving very rapidly, creating over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately,” Trump said during the announcement.
Apple followed, announcing in late February plans to invest half a trillion dollars “in the United States over the next four years and hire 20,000 new workers, as the company seeks relief from President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods imported from China,” as Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan noted.
Additionally, DAMAC Properties, a global real estate development company, plans to invest at least 20 billion dollars in the United States to build data centers. Trump and Emirati tycoon Hussain Sajwani announced the investment at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in January before Trump took office.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.