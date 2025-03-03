Trump Set to Announce over $100 Billion Investment from Taiwanese Company

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump is set to announce another major private sector investment into the U.S. at the White House Monday, Breitbart News can confirm.

A Taiwanese chip manufacturer will invest over $100 billion in the United States, CNN’s Alayna Treene noted in a post on X. A White House official confirmed Treene’s report to Breitbart News.

The Wall Street Journal reports Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is making the investment over a four-year period:

The investment would be used to build out cutting-edge chip-making facilities. Such an expansion would advance a long-pursued U.S. goal to regrow the domestic semiconductor industry after manufacturing fled largely to Asian countries in recent decades.

Trump is scheduled to announce the investment at 1:30 p.m. ET from the Roosevelt Room of the White House.This will mark the latest in a string of foreign and domestic investments into the United States that Trump has announced since taking office. Just a day after assuming the presidency, Oracle Board Chair and CTO Larry Ellison, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined Trump at the White House to announce a $500 billion investment in American artificial intelligence infrastructure through a company called Stargate. Stargate “will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States and… very quickly, moving very rapidly, creating over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately,” Trump said during the announcement. Apple followed, announcing in late February plans to invest half a trillion dollars “in the United States over the next four years and hire 20,000 new workers, as the company seeks relief from President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods imported from China,” as Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan noted.