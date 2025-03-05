The House of Representatives moved to advance the censure of Rep. Al Green (D-TX), after his unruly behavior during President Donald Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

In a 211-209 vote, the House voted to move forward with the censuring of Green after the House Sergeant at Arms escorted him out over his refusal to follow decorum during Trump’s speech.

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye previously reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) interrupted Trump’s speech as Democrats began exhibiting unruly behavior and warned them that they needed to “observe House decorum.”

“Mr. President, members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions,” Johnson said. “That’s your warning.”

When Democrats continued to exhibit the behavior, Johnson warned them that the chair was “prepared to direct the Sergeant at Arms to restore order to the joint session.”

“Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the Sergeant at Arms to restore order to the joint session,” Johnson said.

Johnson told Green to take his seat several times before directing “the Sergeant at Arms to restore order,” and to remove Green from the chamber.

“Find that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the Chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order,” Johnson stated.

In the aftermath of the incident, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced a resolution to censure Green over his behavior. The resolution says:

Whereas, the conduct of the Representative from Texas disrupted the proceedings of the joint address and was a breach of proper conduct; and whereas, after numerous disruptions the representative from Texas had to be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant-at-arms; Now, therefore, be it resolved that Representative Al Green be censured.

The Democrats were reported as having tried to table the resolution, known as H. Res. 189, but the move to table ended up being rejected.