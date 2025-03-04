Democrats erupted into an unruly mob in the early minutes of President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress, resulting in the House Sergeant at Arms escorting out Rep. Al Green (D-TX) after he refused to obey decorum.

In a surreal moment without precedent in recent memory, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) interjected Trump’s speech to instruct raucous Democrats to observe House decorum and allow Trump to continue.

“Mr. President, members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning.”

After Democrats continued, Johnson told the chamber, “Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the Sergeant at Arms to restore order to the joint session.

Green refused to sit, shouting that Trump did not receive a mandate and other questions regarding Trump’s electoral victory.

“Mr. Green, take your seat. Take your seat, sir, take your seat,” Johnson scolded Green to no avail.

“Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the Chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order,” Johnson said.

“Remove this gentleman from the chamber.”

The Sergeant at Arms approached Green, escorting him out of the chamber.

“Mr. President, continue,” Johnson said, as Trump continued his address that won’t be soon forgotten.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.