Trump Nominates Michigan Muslim Democrat Mayor as Ambassador to Kuwait

President Donald Trump announced that he has nominated Amer Ghalib, the Muslim Democrat mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, to serve as the United States Ambassador to Kuwait.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Ghalib for having helped his presidential campaign to “secure a Historic Victory in Michigan.” In September 2024, Ghalib endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential race against former Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that Trump was the “right choice” during “a critical time.”

“I am pleased to announce that Amer Ghalib will be the next United States Ambassador to Kuwait,” Trump wrote in his post. “As the Mayor of the City of Hamtramck, Michigan, Amer worked hard to help us secure a Historic Victory in Michigan.”

Trump continued: “Amer earned his M.D. from the Ross University School of Medicine, and continues to serve his community as a proud healthcare professional. I know he will make our Country proud in this new role. Congratulations Amer!”

In an interview with Breitbart News in September, Ghalib spoke about a meeting he had with Trump, explaining that during that meeting he spoke about “some statistics here in Wayne County and how it used to be a stronghold for the Democrats.”

Ghalib also added that Trump had stated that he would “end the chaos in the Middle East.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump ended up winning the state of Michigan, along with other swing states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

Trump received 49.7 percent of the vote in Michigan, while Harris received 48.3 percent, according to the New York Times.

In a post on Facebook, Ghalib responded to Trump’s announcement that he had been nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, expressing that he was “honored and grateful” to Trump for the trust he had placed in him “to serve” the United States.

“I am honored and grateful to President Trump for the trust placed in me to serve our great country as the next ambassador to the state of Kuwait; a country that is dear and near to my heart,” Ghalib wrote in his post. “I look forward to representing our nation and strengthening the relationships between the United States and Kuwait. Thank you Mr. President for giving me this great opportunity!”