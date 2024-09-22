The Democrat mayor of a Michigan community with a large population of Arab Americans endorsed former President Donald Trump, saying he is the “right choice” during a “critical time.”

Ameer Ghalib, who serves as the Mayor of Hamtramck City, admitted in a Facebook post on Sunday that, while he and Trump “may not agree on everything,” Trump is a “man of principles.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen,” Ghalib began. “Let me be clear, so our expectations are realistic. President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles. Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time.”

Ghalib added that no matter what the outcome of the election is, he will “not regret” his decision and added that he is “ready to face the consequences.”

“For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump,” Ghalib added. “Now, let the Caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

On Saturday, Ghalib spoke with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, about how he had a “productive meeting” with Trump last week.

“The meeting was very good,” Ghalib explained during his interview. “I talked to President Trump about, you know, some statistics here in Wayne County and how it used to be a stronghold for the Democrats, and we always used to vote Democrat. This is not the case anymore here.”

Ghalib added that Trump said he would “end the chaos in the Middle East,” and continued on to compare and contrast the responses he had received regarding a photo of him and Trump on social media, versus when another leader in the community endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, the “uncommitted” movement, which began in Michigan, saw more than 100,000 voters cast their vote as “uncommitted” in response to the Biden administration’s handling of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

During the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden won Michigan by 154,188 votes over Trump.

A recent report also found that a large portion of the “uncommitted” movement in Michigan will not be supporting Harris for president.