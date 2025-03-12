Drag queens are planning to raise money for Democrat Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford on Thursday, The Federalist reported.

FIVE nightclub in Madison, Wisconsin, is planning a “Disney Princess Drag Bingo” for Crawford, according to the Facebook page of Bianca Lynn Breeze, the drag queen identity of Brandon Rounds.

“Right now more than ever we need to make sure to elect Susan Crawford to the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” the page states. “This if the the future of Wisconsin and the LGBTQ Community. Come support this cause, and let’s raise some money!”

Rounds is the director of partnerships and events for the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce and is a donor to Democrat candidates, according to the report.

On Rounds’ drag queen “About” page, he says he is “an esteemed Drag Entertainer” whose “versatility as an entertainer knows no bounds” in pushing “the boundaries of creativity.” He boasts of garnering numerous titles for his drag performances, including Miss Gay Wisconsin, Miss Gay Madison, Wisconsin Entertainer of the Year F.I., and Miss Club Wisconsin.

“Offstage, I am a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and equality, using my platform to uplift and empower marginalized communities. I believe in the transformative power of drag as a form of self-expression and celebration, and I am committed to creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome and celebrated,” his page reads. “Often times you’ll find my events in small communities. Not only does it make me feel like home but I hope to being joy, happiness, and education on LGBTQ+ issues to those who might not see it first hand.”

The event comes on the heels of rally for Crawford with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), as a part of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. That rally was opened by a transgender performer who sang a blasphemous, anti-Christian song.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1 is between conservative Wisconsin Attorney General and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Circuit Judge Crawford, who previously represented left-wing groups like Planned Parenthood as an attorney, and is endorsed by groups like the pro-abortion EMILY’s list.

READ MORE – Exclusive — Eyes on Wisconsin: State Supreme Court Race That Could Bring Trump’s Agenda to a Screeching Halt

The race follows a blowout Wisconsin Supreme Court election in 2023, in which liberal-leaning Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative candidate Dan Kelly and flipped the balance of the court to 4-3 majority liberal. While conservatives have the chance to take back the majority once more with the retirement of liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Democrats view the battle as a chance to push policy and redraw legislative maps that could ultimately lose Republicans two U.S. House seats and help them close in on the Republican’s slim majority.

In Wisconsin, state Supreme Court justices serve ten-year terms. While the judicial race is nonpartisan, both sides of the political aisle are heavily invested in the results of the election. The 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race is expected to be even more expensive than the 2023 election, which shattered national spending records for a judicial contest at $56 million and brought in massive out-of-state spending.

Left-wing megadonors are already dumping millions of dollars into the race for Crawford, including left-wing billionaire George Soros, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), and Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.