Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) died on Thursday morning due to “complications” from his “cancer treatments,” according to a statement issued by his office.

In the statement from the staff of Grijalva posted to X, it was revealed that Grijalva had passed away on Thursday morning after a “long and brave battle” with cancer. Grijalva was described as having “worked tirelessly” and as having “accomplished so much” for the people for Arizona and for the United States.

“More than two decades ago, Rep. Grijalva embarked on a journey to be a voice for Southern Arizonans in Washington, D.C.,” the statement continued. “Driven by his community values and spirit, he worked tirelessly and accomplished so much — for Arizona and for the country.”

The statement continued:

From Tuscon to Nogales and beyond, he worked tirelessly for transformational improvements. Rep. Grijalva pushed for new public parks, childcare centers, health care clinics, local businesses, and affordable housing having breathed new life into neighborhoods across Southern Arizona. Improvements to our roads, bridges, and streetcar system have improved our daily lives and attracted new businesses and industries to the area.

Grijalva was described as having a “kind and humble nature” which was “known to many,” and as having been “approachable by all because he believed people should be treated as equals.”

“He loved to give gifts, blare music in his office, and get to know people for who they are,” the statement continued. “The Congressman cared deeply for and was proud of his staff, the dedicated public servants who spent 22 years fighting alongside him for the people of Southern Arizona. Together, we helped families get back on their feet and remained a source of help and hope when people had nowhere else to turn.”

In 2024, Grijalva announced that he was diagnosed with cancer, explaining in a statement that he “sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Grijalva was among the Democrats who suggested that former President Joe Biden withdraw from the 2024 presidential race after his poor performance against now-President Donald Trump in a presidential debate.