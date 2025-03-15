Trump Orders ‘Powerful Military Action Against the Houthi Terrorists’

President Donald Trump announced that his administration is carrying out aerial attacks on the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen in response to attacks on American vessels and aircraft.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce the military action his administration is taking against the Houthis.



“Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones,” he wrote.

The weakness of former President Joe Biden’s administration emboldened the Houthis to continue their campaign, Trump contended.

“It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times,” the president wrote.

“Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk,” he continued, adding the group has “choked off shipping” in key Middle Eastern waterways.

American forces were levying attacks on terrorists as of Trump’s writing.

“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom,” he stated.

The president also laid out clear and direct messages to both the Houthi terrorists and Iran in his post:

To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE! To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!

The message comes less than 24 hours after Trump announced Friday night that U.S. forces killed the “fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq.” The White House released footage of the airstrike on social media.