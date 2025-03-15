Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) received a wave of criticism on Friday when he announced plans to trade in his Tesla in protest of Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Kelly shared a video on X in which he pointed at his Tesla, saying he was driving to work in it for the final time. “When I bought this thing, I didn’t think it was going to become a political issue.”

He claimed that each time he has driven the electric vehicle (EV) in the past 60 days or so, “it reminds me of just how much damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump is doing to our country.”

The senator then said it was time for an upgrade. “Elon Musk kind of turned out to be an asshole. And I don’t want to be driving a car built and designed by an asshole.”

Social media users had all kinds of things to say about Kelly’s X post, with one person writing, “You are soooo brave! Look at you go! Captain America right here everyone.”

“Do you think Elon cares? He already made the profit off you, now you’re taking a wasteful loss on your purchase price…..just like a typical politician to waste money!” someone else commented.