Kelly: Musk’s ‘Slash and Burn’ of Government Is Ruining People’s Lives

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was ruining people’s lives.

Maddow said, “I have to ask you if you if you have any response tonight to what the president’s top campaign donor, Mr. Musk, said about you bluntly calling you a traitor in response to you writing about your your trip to Ukraine?”

Kelly said, “I was 22 years old, before getting sworn into the Navy, or as I was getting sworn in to the United States Navy. I swore an oath to our Constitution to protect and defend the Constitution. I have lived that oath my entire life. I flew in combat in the first Gulf War. I served in the United States Navy for 25 years. I spent 15 years at NASA, risking my life flying the space shuttle. And the only oath I can think of that maybe Elon has sworn is an oath to his own checking account, to his pocketbook. An oath, maybe, to ruining the lives of veterans. I had veterans in my office last week who, after really good performance reports, found out that Elon Musk fired them for poor performance. He has ruined these people’s lives. They were serving our country again in very valuable roles, and they did not deserve to get fired by an email from an unelected billionaire.”

He added, “So I think Elon needs to, you know, go back to making rockets. You know that that’s what he should focus on. He shouldn’t be focused on this slash and burn of the federal government.”

