‘Selling the Nazi Mobile:’ Leftist Tesla Owners Revolt Against Former Darling Elon Musk

Leftist Tesla fans, formerly the core supporters of Elon Musk’s EVs, are now selling their vehicles in protest of Musk’s political support for Donald Trump. Emboldened by celebrities, labeling Tesla vehicles as “Swastikars” is now the left’s virtue signal of choice.

The Guardian reports that some of Tesla’s most ardent supporters are now offloading their prized electric vehicles, citing CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly active role in the Trump administration. Musk’s EVs have always found their most fervent support among leftists eager to display their environmentalism.

One self-described “true Tesla fanboy” eagerly placed a deposit for a Cybertruck in 2019. However, he recently traded in his Model 3 Performance for an Acura and purchased a Ford F-150 Lightning instead of waiting for his Cybertruck to arrive. “I didn’t want to be saddled with a vehicle that was associated with something so awful,” he explained. “When you own a vehicle like that, you are advertising for that company.”

The former fanboy is not alone in his disillusionment. Across social media platforms, dozens of posts have emerged from Tesla owners proclaiming their decision to sell their cars or drop their leases. Some have even posted photos of themselves making obscene gestures towards their former vehicles. One woman claims she called her mother to inform her, “I’m selling the Nazi mobile.”

The backlash against Musk and Tesla has manifested in nationwide protests, with demonstrators gathering outside showrooms in major cities chanting slogans like “Hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go”. Anti-Musk websites and social media accounts have proliferated, encouraging people to protest and distributing stickers and posters with slogans such as “Don’t buy a Swastikar.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, police claim a lunatic transgender planted an explosive at a Colorado Tesla dealer:

Lucy Grace Nelson, a 40-year-old male who identifies as a transgender woman, was arrested on Monday night following “several” instances of vandalism at the Loveland Tesla dealership, leading to “incendiary devices” being found at the scene,” police announced Wednesday. The Loveland Police Department investigation, which began on January 29, resulted in Nelson’s arrest when he allegedly “returned to Loveland Tesla while in possession of additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism.”

Celebrities are leading the charge to virtue signal by dumping the Tesla EVs that they once considered a sign of their green credentials. Singer Sheryl Crow recently sold her Tesla and donated the proceeds to NPR, while Cassandra Peterson, the actress best known for Elvira, quickly followed suit.

Read more at the Guardian here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.