President Donald Trump announced that Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, who is currently vacationing in South Africa, would no longer receive Secret Service protection.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also announced that Ashley Biden, the daughter for Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, would no longer receive Secret Service protection. Trump revealed there were “as many as 18 people” on Hunter Biden’s detail, while Ashley Biden had “13 agents” on her security detail.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer,” Trump wrote. “There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance.”

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection,” Trump added. “Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list.”

The United States Secret Service, which was “founded in 1865 as a branch of the U.S. Treasury Department,” protects people such as “the president, the vice president, (or other individuals next in order of succession to the Office of the President), the president-elect and vice president-elect,” according to the Secret Service’s website.

“Immediate families of the above individuals,” along with former presidents and their spouses, and the “children of former presidents until age 16,” are also among the people who receive protection.

“Visiting heads of foreign states or governments and their spouses traveling with them,” and “other distinguished foreign visitors” also receive protection.

Trump’s announcement comes as conservative activist Laura Loomer has been posting updates on X of Hunter Biden in South Africa.

In a post on March 17, Loomer wrote that the younger Biden “dined with Trump hater Ellen DeGeneres in Cape Town, South Africa,” adding that he was seen “with a full US taxpayer funded @SecretService protection detail.”

“Despite telling the federal court in Los Angeles that he is BROKE on 3/5/25, tonight @HunterBiden and his wife Melissa Cohen were spotted by @LoomerUnleashed investigators on the ground in South Africa having dinner at an expensive restaurant in Cape Town South Africa with @TheEllenShow ELLEN DEGENERES,” Loomer added.