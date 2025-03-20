Report: Canadian Furniture Maker Moves Production to North Carolina After Trump’s Tariff Threats

Canadian furniture maker Prepac is moving all of its production to the United States following the threat of tariffs on Canadian goods from President Donald Trump.

According to Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, Prepac is closing its manufacturing plant in Delta, British Columbia, to move all production to its manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which opened in 2021.

As a result, more than 170 Canadians will lose their jobs at the British Columbia plant. Unifor representatives suggested that those jobs will be moved to North Carolina.

“Our union has been warning about lost investment and production since Trump began his economic war on Canada and Canadian workers,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement. “In this case, Prepac and its equity owners are using the tariffs as an excuse to redirect all their production to the U.S. It’s pure greed.”

Prepac CEO Nick Bozikis said the move to North Carolina puts the furniture maker’s production much closer to its primary consumer base — Americans.

Last week, Trump announced 50-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum arriving in the United States market from Canada. More tariffs, Trump said, will come if Canada does not drop its wildly high tariffs on American dairy and agricultural products.

“Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“… If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada,” Trump wrote.

