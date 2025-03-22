Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed two pieces of legislation on Friday that would prohibit the use of artificial food dyes in school lunches in the state.

In a press release, on Friday, it was revealed that Youngkin had signed “185 pieces of legislation,” along with HB 1910 and SB 1289, which prohibits “public elementary and secondary schools from serving any food that contains specific color additives for school meals or competitive food.” Youngkin praised the bills as providing families in the state “with healthier options for school meals.”

SB 1289, which was introduced by Virginia State Sen. Emily Jordan (R), and HB 1910, which was introduced by Virginia State Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent (R), have a “delayed effective date of July 1, 2027,” and are described as being “identical” to each other, according to the summary of the bills.

“I’m encouraged by this truly non-partisan effort that started with Parents stepping forward and saying let’s work together to provide healthier food choices for our kids during the school day,” Youngkin said in a statement. “HB1910 and SB1289 are grassroots bills at their best and provide Virginia families with healthier options for school meals.”

According to the text of the bills, “no public elementary or secondary school” in the state “shall offer or make available” to students “food served as part of a school meal” that contains certain artificial food dyes such as: FD&C Blue No. 1, FD&C Blue No. 2, FD&C Green N0. 3, FD&C Red No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, and FD&C Yellow No. 6.

Youngkin’s signing of the bills comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law in September 2024 that prohibited certain artificial dyes from being used in school foods and drinks, according to NBC News.

Jordan described the signing of the pieces of legislation as being a “great day,” and noted that the legislation “addresses seven synthetic dyes that have been linked to everything from behavioral health issues to difficulty focusing in the classroom,” according to the Virginia Mercury.

Breitbart News previously reported that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. informed food companies during a recent meeting that he wanted to have artificial food dyes removed from their products.

Kennedy has also vowed to Make America Healthy Again, and has spoken out against seed oils such as canola oil, corn oil, and sunflower oil, among others, while advocating for other options like tallow. Kennedy has also spoken out against the usage of fluoride in the United States’s drinking water.