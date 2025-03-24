DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Reveals Plans to Eliminate FEMA

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be eliminated.

During a Trump administration cabinet meeting at the White House, Noem spoke about how DHS had increased deportations by 50 percent, and praised the United States Coast Guard for doing “phenomenal work” and breaking “historic records in the amount of drug interdictions” they have “brought in.”

“We are, in the month of March — the last couple of weeks, increased our deportations by 50 percent,” Noem said. “So, we’re now not even just getting the worst of the worst out, we’re making sure that there’s consequences for being here and committing crimes in our communities. And, the numbers are continuing to escalate and to go up…….this week I’m headed down to El Salvador. I’ll be in the prison where we sent TdA members, I’ll be meeting with the president and also Columbia and Mexico and talking about building these relations so that we can continue to get people out of this country that don’t belong here and take them home.”

Noem added that the U.S. Coast Guard’s fleet had been “repositioned” in order to address the fentanyl crisis and to also “go after the southern border” and to secure it.

“The Coast Guard has done phenomenal work — I don’t know if you all have reported on it, but we have broken historic records in the amount of drug interdictions that they have brought in,” Noem added. “We’ve repositioned the fleet to go after the fentanyl crisis and go after the southern border and securing it, and they’ve done amazing work as far as that.”

As Breitbart News reported, during an interview on CNN in February, Noem was asked what she would say if President Donald Trump asked her if he should get rid of FEMA. Noem responded by stating that she “would say, yes, get rid of FEMA the way it exists today,” and described FEMA as being a “bureaucracy that’s picking and choosing winners”:

Noem said, “I would say, yes, get rid of FEMA the way it exists today, we still need the resources and the funds and the finances to go to people that have these types of disasters, like Hurricane Helene and the fires in California but you need to let the local officials make the decisions on how that is deployed, so it can be deployed much quicker. And we don’t need this bureaucracy that’s picking and choosing winners.”

In January, during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Trump criticized FEMA for complicating “everything,” and added that the agency “has not done their job for the last four years.”

Trump added that he would “rather see the states take care of their own problems.”