President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence in National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, after The Atlantic revealed he created a group chat with top national security officials to collaborate on strikes against Houthis in Yemen that the magazine’s editor-in-chief accidentally got added to.

NBC News’ Garrett Haake said in a brief interview, Trump told him he still has confidence in Waltz and that he “has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man.”

Haake added, “The President told me he believes the story is essentially a non-issue, and that Goldberg’s presence on the chat had ‘no impact at all.’ The attacks, he continued, were ‘perfectly successful.'”

He said he asked Trump if he were frustrated that the story has gotten so much attention, to which Trump reportedly responded no and that it was “the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also posted a response on X, writing:

Jeffrey Goldberg is well-known for his sensationalist spin. Here are the facts about his latest story: 1. No “war plans” were discussed. 2. No classified material was sent to the thread. 3. The White House Counsel’s Office has provided guidance on a number of different platforms for President Trump’s top officials to communicate as safely and efficiently as possible. As the National Security Council stated, the White House is looking into how Goldberg’s number was inadvertently added to the thread. Thanks to the strong and decisive leadership of President Trump, and everyone in the group, the Houthi strikes were successful and effective. Terrorists were killed and that’s what matters most to President Trump.

