Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted a foreign reporter this week, making it clear that she should focus on the migrant issues in her own country.

The woman began asking a question, but Greene quickly asked her, “What country are you from?”

The reporter said she was from the United Kingdom.

“Okay. We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?” Greene replied. “You should care about your own borders.”

“Do you care about American lives being put at risk?” the reporter interjected.

“Let me tell you something. Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?” Greene asked.

“No, do you care — okay, you’re done,” she said as the reporter tried to interject.

“I don’t care about your fake news,” Greene said, taking a question from an American reporter who then asked for Greene to answer what the U.K. reporter was asking.

“I’m not answering her question because I don’t care about her network. If you would like to ask, I can answer,” she replied.

Ultimately, the American reporter asked if she had any concerns about what he described as the “complete disregard of operational security from the top level of this administration.”

WATCH:

“You want to know about complete disregard about operational security? You should talk about the Biden administration, how they ripped our borders open to terrorist cartel, child sex trafficking, human trafficking, and drug trafficking across our borders for four years,” Greene replied.

“The Trump administration is doing a great job, and I stand by their statements. I stand by their statements. My comment to you is, I’m thankful to President Trump that he is leading us out of wars, that he’s ending the war in Ukraine, where American lives could have been killed if Joe Biden was still president today,” she continued.

“We’re talking about NPR and PBS today. We’re talking about fake news that was funded with federal funding from American taxpayers. That’s what this is about today. Not journalists from the U.K.,” Green said, appearing to add, “that should care about their own country” as she walked away.