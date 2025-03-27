President Donald Trump has named Brent Bozell III, the founder of the conservative-minded watchdog group Media Research Center, as his nominee for U.S. ambassador to South Africa.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared he is nominating Bozell for the ambassadorship.

“I am pleased to announce that Brent Bozell will be our next United States Ambassador to South Africa,” he wrote.

“Brent is the Founder of the Media Research Center, which has exposed Fake News hypocrites for many years. Brent brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience, and vast knowledge to a Nation that desperately needs it. Congratulations, Brent!” Trump added.

Bozell thanked Trump in a social media post on Thursday.

“I am honored to be nominated to serve as the next United States Ambassador to South Africa,” he wrote. “Thank you, Mr. President!”

Bozell has authored exclusive op-eds on Breitbart News, and in June, he joined Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily for an exclusive interview after revealing his son entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and received a 45-month sentence.

Bozell said that former President Joe Biden’s DOJ attempted to charge his son with “terrorism enhancement” on top of convictions on charges that included assault on an officer. Bozell noted the judge said he could not determine, based on video evidence, whether his son had touched an officer:

But after the conviction, “conviction for an assault on a policeman, obstruction, breaking two windows, and all the other corollary charges, on the eve of sentencing, they hit him with the most incredible charge imaginable,” Bozell said, pointing to “terrorism enhancement.” “They claim that what he did was an act of terrorism…This man — this father of three, of three girls, who has never had a criminal record higher than a traffic offense — was now to be equated with Osama bin Laden. When they went to sentencing, the judge refused to accept that. They argued and argued for it. He refused to accept it. But then, he pointed something else out: that the prosecution had lied. Deep, deep in the files, he caught something that everyone had missed. In a footnote, he caught the price tag of one of the windows broken — $847. That makes it a misdemeanor, not a felony. So the Justice Department had invented a crime,” Bozell said. “Breaking two windows — one of them a misdemeanor, one of them a felony — in a just system, he would be charged just like anybody else would be charged — restitution, probation, misdemeanor — because he had no criminal record,” he said, revealing that he got “almost four years in prison.”

Trump ultimately pardoned Bozell’s son, as the Hill notes.

Bozell’s nomination comes as the Trump administration expelled South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from the country earlier this month after he claimed Trump is leading a white supremacist movement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted a Breitbart News article on Rasool’s comments to announce he is considered a persona non grata.