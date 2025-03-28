The Trump administration arrested top MS-13 gang member Henry Villatoro Santos in Virginia early Thursday morning after months of FBI surveillance.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest on X.

“I’m proud to announce that early this morning our brave law enforcement officers conducted a successful operation that captured a top MS-13 national leader,” Bondi posted. “DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again.”

According to court records, Villatoro had been under FBI surveillance at home in Virginia throughout the month, per ABC News.

“FBI SWAT members breached the front and rear doors of his residence early Thursday morning and observed him in sheltering in an alcove leading to a garage, according to the affidavit,” reported the outlet.

“When Villatoro did not comply with agents’ demands to exit the residence, they deployed a stun grenade and he eventually came close enough to the door for an agent to pull him out and place him under arrest,” it added.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Bondi said America is a safer place now that Villatoro faces deportation.

“America is safer today because of one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13, he is off the streets,” she said. “This guy was living in a neighborhood right around you. No longer. Thanks to the great men and women of law enforcement, this task force that we have created is remarkable, using incredible technology that we will not discuss, to catch and apprehend these horrible, violent, worst of the worst criminals.”

President Donald Trump celebrated the arrest in a post on his social media platform.

“Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!,” Trump wrote.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.