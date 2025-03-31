Poll: Trump-Endorsed Brad Schimel Neck and Neck with ‘Radical Left Liberal’ Susan Crawford in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel are neck and neck in the upcoming election to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, according to a recent Trafalgar Group/InsiderAdvantage survey.

The survey, which was conducted between March 28-30, of 1,083 likely voters, found that 50.8 percent of voters expressed support for Crawford, while 49.2 percent expressed support for Schimel.

Among the people who said they “already voted” or that they voted absentee, Crawford received 55 percent of support, while Schimel received 45 percent of support.

The poll also found that, among those who said they are likely to vote on Election Day, Schimel received 52.5 percent of support, while Crawford received 47.5 percent of support.

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton previously reported that the election on Tuesday between Crawford and Schimel, who previously served as the attorney general of Wisconsin, is “considered the most important race of 2025.”

President Donald Trump has previously endorsed Schimel, stating that if Crawford “wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote in part:

Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers “light sentences. She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel.

During an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, Schimel expressed that ever since the liberals “took over” the state’s Supreme Court, “they have been going through a political agenda.”

“Two years ago, the liberals took over our Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Schimel explained. “They got the majority on the court, and since they did, they have been going through a political agenda. They are striking down all of the laws they don’t agree with. They’re just checking off this list of all these things on their wishlist.”