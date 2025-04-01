If Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) hopes his all-night theatrics on Monday will be remembered, thanks to one of his staff members, they will be.

Booker’s staff member, Kevin A. Batts, was arrested Monday evening for carrying a pistol on Capitol grounds moments before Booker began an all-night speech on the Senate floor protesting President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, NOTUS reported.

A NOTUS reporter witnessed the staffer, Kevin A. Batts, being arrested Monday at 6:29 p.m. Eastern as Booker prepared to begin his speech around 7:00. “He was handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a [U.S. Capitol Police (USCP)] vehicle outside the Senate-side of the Capitol,” according to that report.

USCP confirmed the arrest Tuesday while Booker spoke on the Senate floor.

“Yesterday afternoon a Member of Congress led an IDed staff member around security screening at the Hart Senate Office Building,” USCP said in a statement. “Later that evening, outside the Senate Galleries, the IDed staff member — who is a retired law enforcement officer — told our officers he was armed.”

“All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia,” police added, noting Batts was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license.

Booker is an avid Second Amendment restrictionist and has backed up his justification with false claims, including “we have more people in America that have died in my short lifetime due to gun violence than in every single one of our wars.”

Booker was still speaking on the floor at publication time.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.