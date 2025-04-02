The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a memo this week it opposes ending President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada to the flow of illicit drugs across the northern border.

The DHS said that it opposes S.J. Res. 37, a bill that the department says would effectively terminate Trump’s executive order imposing tariffs on Canada.

” The sustained influx of illicit opioids and other drugs across our Northern Border has profound consequences on our Nation; endangering lives and putting a severe strain on our healthcare system, public services, and communities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized enough fentanyl crossing the Northern Border in 2024 to kill 9.5 million Americans,” it said.

The DHS further noted that Trump’s tariffs helped to mobilize Canada into combatting the distribution of drugs in its own country.

“Canada has committed to spend an additional $900 million USD over six years on personnel, security and surveillance technology, and investigative capacity building,” it said. “These actions have had tangible results, including a 66% decline in U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions on the Northern Border.”

“Canada has yet to carry out a major operation against fentanyl since the President’s election, despite having superlabs capable of producing 95 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. In fact, seizures both at the border and in the interior of Canada have declined,” it added.

In October of last year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reportedly took down the “largest, most sophisticated drug superlab” in the northern country.

The RCMP believed the lab was run by a “transnational organized crime group… involved in the mass-production, and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally.” The raid comes as federal investigators in the country have been looking to crackdown illicit drug production in Canada, per CBC News.

Located in the community of Falkland, British Columbia, the “superlab” had a reported fentanyl and illicit substance amount of more than 95,500,000 potentially lethal doses with an estimated $485 million worth. RCMP Insp. Jillian Wellard called it a scene out of the hit show Breaking Bad.

“It really does look like Breaking Bad,” Wellard told CBC News. “This endeavour is a two-storey building with ten rooms. It’s unbelievable. To put into context, [the fentanyl seized] could have taken the life of every Canadian citizen twice over.”

David Teboul, commander of the RCMP federal policing program in British Columbia and Yukon, called the raid an “unprecedented” moment in Canadian policing and a “decisive blow” to the criminal organization that ran the so-called “superlab.”

The National Post reported in December of last year that Canada had become a “low-risk, high-profit” hot spot for fentanyl superlabs.

“Law enforcement officials say police forces will need more federal resources to shut down Western Canada’s booming fentanyl super labs, after the country’s synthetic opioid epidemic was spotlighted by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump as a trade irritant,” it reported.

