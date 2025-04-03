President Donald Trump said Thursday he is in favor of allowing new parents serving in the House of Representatives to vote remotely, dealing a blow to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Johnson shut down the House floor for the week Tuesday after failing to block a resolution from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) to allow new parents to proxy vote.

Yet Trump did not go as far as to endorse Luna’s resolution.

“There’s two sides,” Trump said about the controversial issue on Air Force One, adding “I’m gonna let the Speaker make the decision, but I like the idea of being able, if you’re having a baby, I think you should be able to call in and vote. I’m in favor of that, but I understand some people aren’t. I’m not involved in the issue.”

https://twitter.com/KitMaherCNN/status/1907913732413599970/video/1

Luna and a handful of Republicans, along with all House Democrats, signed a discharge position to force Johnson to bring her resolution to the floor. Under House rules, if a discharge petition receives 218 signatures, the resolution must receive a vote within two legislative days.

Johnson included a provision to sideline Luna’s resolution in an unrelated rule, which if passed would have advanced the week’s legislation to the House floor for votes. But eight Republicans – notably, no women – voted with Luna and Democrats to kill the rule, keeping Luna’s resolution on track to be forced to the floor.

The overwhelming majority of Republicans, including Johnson, argue proxy voting is unconstitutional – the Constitution requires that a quorum, defined as a majority of House members, be present on the House floor while transacting business. The argument allowing unconstitutional proxy voting for parents inevitably would lead to an expansion of the practice.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used the pandemic as a pretext to allow widespread proxy voting in 2020, turning the historically chaotic Capitol into a sleepy, empty building where, Republicans argue, Pelosi operated with almost unchecked power.

Johnson called Trump Thursday afternoon after the President’s comments to reiterate his opposition.

It is unclear what steps Johnson will take before the House’s scheduled return Monday. Unless a successful vote is taken with Johnson’s provision killing Luna’s resolution, it must still receive a House vote.

Luna spiked the football after Trump’s comments, despite Trump’s comments indicating he will not act further to tip the scales for her resolution.

“I’m confident that with President Trump’s support, my proxy voting resolution will pass and new moms and dads in Congress will be able to vote for the America First agenda we promised,” she posted on X.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.