Watch Live: Confirmation Hearings for Nominees to Agencies Working with DOGE to Cut Waste

Nominees to two crucial agencies in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts to reign in government waste, fraud, and abuse face confirmation hearings on Thursday, April 3.

Scott Kupor and Eric Ueland testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in confirmation hearings for them to become the Director of Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and Deputy Director of Office of Management and Budget (OMB), respectively.

OPM and OMB, which control the hiring and firing of many federal workers, have been crucial in DOGE finding waste, fraud, and abuse in the government. Russel Vought was confirmed as Director of OMB in February.