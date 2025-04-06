Virginia’s Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears is being congratulated for becoming the only Republican nominee in the governor’s race that will culminate on November 4.

The news comes after former state Sen. Amanda Chase and former Del. Dave LaRock did not make it onto the ballot after they were unable to gather enough signatures, WTOP reported Sunday.

In a social media post Saturday, the Virginia GOP announced Earle-Sears was the nominee and praised her work over the past four years:

As the sole candidate to qualify for the Republican primary ballot on June 17th, Sears will be the Republican Party’s nominee for Governor on the November 4th ballot. Over the past four years, Lt. Gov. Sears has been a fierce advocate for Virginians’ individual liberties and worked hard to put money back into the pockets of Virginia families. She has fought tirelessly for those affected by the fentanyl crisis and has championed education initiatives to help our students and their families. Her steadfast fight for parents’ rights has led to major reforms in our Commonwealth. She has also been an unwavering partner of Governor Glenn Youngkin in countless initiatives that have made Virginia a safer and more prosperous place to live, work, and raise a family.

Earle-Sears’ opponent is former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) whom she recently criticized for voting against the Parents Bill of Rights “because she thinks government bureaucrats know better than mom and dad,” the Lt. Governor wrote in a social media post Friday.

“That’s not just wrong. That’s dangerous. Virginians can’t trust her with our kids,” she added:

Earle-Sears filed to run for governor in September, and Breitbart News report noted that “Virginia governors are limited to one term, so Gov. Glen Youngkin will not be running.”

Youngkin on Saturday called Earle-Sears “the American Dream.”

“Her lifetime of service to God, Family, Country and Commonwealth has prepared her to take the Governor’s mansion this fall and keep Virginia winning,” he added in his social media post:

“Proud of my good friend and amazing partner @winwithwinsome for officially securing the Republican nomination. Let’s get to work!” Youngkin concluded.

In addition to being a United States Marine Corps veteran, Earle-Sears is “the first female Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the first Black female elected statewide, and the first naturalized female elected to statewide office. She is also the first female Veteran to be elected to statewide office,” the Breitbart News article from September said, citing her website.