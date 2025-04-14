Government bureaucrats tried to stop President Donald Trump’s administration from canceling Social Security benefits for illegal aliens, including those who were released into the United States by former President Joe Biden, a report details.

More than a dozen current and former Social Security Administration officials leaked various information regarding the issue to the Washington Post, seemingly in an attempt to sow outrage among Americans over Trump’s cancellation of Social Security numbers for more than 6,300 illegal aliens.

While the Trump administration probed how to revoke Social Security benefits for illegal aliens, a number of bureaucrats inside the Social Security Administration pushed back on the plan — including one such technology expert who was removed from his position as a result:

Greg Pearre, who oversaw a staff of hundreds of technology experts, had pushed back on the Trump administration’s plan to move the migrants’ names into a Social Security death database, eliminating their ability to legally earn wages and, officials hoped, spurring them to leave the country. In particular, Pearre had clashed with Scott Coulter, the new chief information officer installed by Elon Musk. Pearre told Coulter that the plan was illegal, cruel and risked declaring the wrong people dead, according to three people familiar with the events. But his objections did not go over well with Trump political appointees. And so on Thursday, the security guards in Pearre’s office told him it was time to leave.

In another case, a Social Security Administration official resigned from his position, claiming the move to cancel benefits for illegal aliens was “an illegal attempt to repurpose the agency for immigration enforcement,” according to the Post.

Since Trump’s cancellation of Social Security benefits for thousands of illegal aliens, announced late last week, the Social Security Administration’s Office of the General Counsel is working on a report that will, according to the Post, claim the move is a violation of privacy laws.

Most recently, the Trump administration ensured a deal between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that will allow federal agents to more easily locate, detain, and deport illegal aliens by following their financial history in the U.S.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) officials recently stated that they found potentially millions of illegal aliens on Social Security and Medicaid rolls and thousands on voter rolls.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.