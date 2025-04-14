President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, an Ohio State alumnus, hosted the university’s football team at the White House on Monday to commemorate their national championship victory.

Ohio State won the national championship over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on January 20, hours after Trump and Vance were sworn into office.

“Today, it is my great honor to welcome the 2025 National Champions, the Ohio State University Buckeyes,” Trump said. “And it turns out January 20 was a big day for all of us.”

Trump heaped praise on Head Coach Ryan Day before turning it over to Vance.

“I am so proud to be part of team scarlet and grey today,” Vance said.

“I just want to say, I’m proud of you guys. You were resilient. You were tough. You represented the state of Ohio well. You represented the whole country well,” he went on to add.

Vance notably went viral after the trophy appeared to either separate from its stand or break when he initially attempted to raise it in the air.

After the snafu, it appeared to be all right, but Vance took to X to poke fun at himself.

“I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it,” he wrote in a post.

Day thanked Trump and Vance on behalf of the university for hosting the team, before the team’s captains presented Trump with a custom jersey numbered 47 and a helmet.

“Traveling to D.C., though, was the easy part. Earning the right to be here was the hard one,” Day said.