Trump White House Plans ‘Extraordinary’ Celebrations for Holy Week

The Trump White House is planning “extraordinary” celebrations for Holy Week, packed full with events to honor the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus.

According to reports, the White House Faith Office is leading the charge on this week’s events, which will include a video message from the president, a pre-Easter dinner, and a White House staff Easter service. Fox News Digital reports that the dinner will be attended by many Christian faith leaders and feature Christian opera singer Charles Billingsley. Additionally, the staff worship service — slated to be held on Thursday — will feature Rev. Franklin Graham.

Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office, told Fox News Digital that the White House Faith Office is “grateful to share that President Trump will honor and celebrate Holy Week and Easter with the observance it deserves.”

She detailed some of the events taking place throughout the week, which also includes a “Holy Week proclamation.”

Korn previewed what she said will be a “special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added that the White House Faith Office put together “an extraordinary weeklong celebration for Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday.”

President Donald Trump on Sunday kicked off Holy Week with a strong message on Truth Social, reminding Americans that the week is about remembering “the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“…and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!'” Trump wrote, adding, “Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life.”

“As we approach this Joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a Happy and very Blessed Holiday,” Trump continued, describing America as a “Nation of Believers.”

“We need God, we want God and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!” Trump added.

Trump’s message and his administration’s plans for Holy Week stand in stark contrast to last year’s under the leadership of former President Joe Biden, who recognized March 31, 2024, Easter Sunday — the holiest of Christian holidays — to be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

