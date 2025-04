Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, April 15.

Leavitt will brief reporters the day after President Donald Trump’s meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office.

Trump and Bukele sparred with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins on Monday over the deportation of alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.