Israeli Scientists Hail ‘Big Step Forward’ with Blood Test to Detect Parkinson’s Early

Israeli scientists have unveiled a blood test that could detect Parkinson’s disease before symptoms arise, according to a breakthrough study published in Nature Aging and led by researchers at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

On Friday, researchers from The Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences announced they had identified two distinct biomarkers — fragments of transfer RNA (tRFs) — that show measurable changes in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s, even prior to the development of traditional symptoms such as tremors.

The work was spearheaded by Prof. Hermona Soreq, alongside PhD candidate Nimrod Madrer, Dr. Iddo Paldor of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and Dr. Eyal Soreq of the University of Surrey.

Parkinson’s is usually diagnosed after neurological damage has already taken place, limiting treatment options while making early detection critical.

“We now have a simple, minimally invasive blood test,” Prof. Soreq told The Times of Israel. “So, if we catch the disease at a much earlier stage, then there is hope.”

Madrer, who briefly paused his research to serve in Israel’s elite 8200 intelligence unit following the October 7 Hamas-led attacks, said his military background in data analysis helped him identify repetitive genetic patterns hidden in patient samples.

“What do you think I’ve been doing in 8200 for almost six years?” he recalled telling Soreq. “I’ve been screening data looking for repetitive patterns.”

The test measures a ratio between two tRFs — one linked to normal cell function, and another tied to damaged mitochondria, which are often affected in Parkinson’s patients.

Using blood samples from 60 early-stage Parkinson’s patients and 60 matched healthy controls provided by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the test correctly identified cases with 86% accuracy.

The team is now in talks with pharmaceutical firms to expand testing on more diverse populations and to pursue FDA approval.

While the test is not yet commercially available, its implications could be significant — offering hope for earlier diagnosis, improved treatment timelines, and even potential preventive measures.

This Parkinson’s breakthrough adds to a growing body of Israeli innovation in neurodegenerative disease research.

Earlier this month, Ynet reported on PrimeC, an Israeli-developed drug by NeuroSense Therapeutics that has shown promise in slowing ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) progression. In a phase 2 trial led by Prof. Vivian Drory at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, patients on PrimeC experienced a 30% slower decline compared to those on placebo.

With both Parkinson’s and ALS lacking cures, Israel’s contributions to early detection and therapeutic research are gaining recognition worldwide — offering not only hope, but also a reminder of how innovation continues to flourish despite ongoing national security challenges.

Last month, an Israeli biotech firm said it was nearing human trials for a breakthrough drug that could extend human lifespan by up to 30 percent by targeting the age-regulating protein SIRT-6, which the company says would also improve brain function, organ health, and overall vitality.

If successful, the treatment could fast-track through international regulatory channels, particularly in the U.S., where biotech investment and FDA fast-track pathways are already used for age-related therapeutics.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein