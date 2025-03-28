An Israeli biotech firm says it is nearing human trials for a breakthrough drug that could extend human lifespan by up to 30 percent by targeting the age-regulating protein SIRT-6, which the company says would also improve brain function, organ health, and overall vitality.

On Friday, Israeli news site N12 reported that Tel Aviv-based Sirtlab is preparing to launch clinical trials on a drug designed to stimulate SIRT-6, a protein associated with youth, vitality, and disease resistance. The treatment could be available within three years, pending successful trials and regulatory approval.

Professor Haim Cohen, the company’s chief scientist and head of the Sagol Institute for Longevity Research, said the compound has already restored SIRT-6 levels in test animals to those seen in young specimens — dramatically extending both lifespan and quality of life.

“When this protein is more active in old age, not only do you live longer — you live healthier,” Cohen explained. Benefits observed included sharper memory, improved liver function, and even renewed hair growth.

Animal studies showed older subjects with increased SIRT-6 function had energy, physical capabilities, and or gan resilience comparable to much younger animals. According to the team, this suggests aging itself — not just disease — can be slowed or partially reversed.

While some experts remain cautiously optimistic, Sirtlab has raised millions in funding and is now accelerating its timeline using the Israeli investment platform PipelBiz.

CEO Boaz Misholi stated that, while safety testing is still underway, “our research is poised to make a major contribution to the world.” According to Dr. Hagit Ashush, Sirtlab’s VP of R&D, the long-term goal is to slow biological aging and delay the onset of chronic diseases, thereby extending not just life expectancy, but quality of life.

Sirtlab’s research joins a growing trend of Israeli biomedical innovation drawing global attention, reinforcing the country’s role as a key ally in high-impact science with real-world applications — particularly for an aging Western population increasingly eager for longer, healthier lives.

The company’s progress reflects a broader trend of Israeli biotech innovation, as the country’s high-tech sector continues to grow through global collaboration and medical research leadership — despite ongoing political challenges.

If successful, the treatment could fast-track through international regulatory channels, particularly in the U.S., where biotech investment and FDA fast-track pathways are already used for age-related therapeutics.

Industry analysts project the anti-aging market to surpass $120 billion globally by 2030, with Israel and the U.S. — consistently ranked among the world’s top biotech innovation hubs — poised to remain central players in the race to combat aging.

For the United States, where more than 56 million Americans are over the age of 65, and where healthcare systems are increasingly strained by chronic, age-related conditions, such a therapy could offer enormous medical and economic value. With U.S.–Israel scientific partnerships already thriving in fields such as AI, cybersecurity, and medical research, Sirtlab’s work may draw rapid interest from American investors, regulators, and pharmaceutical firms.

